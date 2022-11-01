[File Photo]

People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka says if they come into power, whatever decision they make, people will be consulted first.

Rabuka says their priority when they form Government is to listen to the concerns of Fijians.

According to the party leader, by building trust and confidence across the land and sharing their hopes and aspirations, they can transform Fiji.

“Results of the deliberations will be distributed widely among the people to give them a sense of ownership. We want them to understand that those in government are not their masters but their servants.”

The PA leader stresses that they believe in an inclusive multicultural Fiji where the contribution of everyone and every community is greatly valued and respected.