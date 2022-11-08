Parties to monitor poll together as SODELPA not included

Four opposition parties will work together to monitor poll proceedings on December 14th.

The People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, confirmed this in a social media post on his official Facebook account.

Rabuka says his party has joined forces with, the National Federation Party, the Fiji Labour Party and Unity Fiji for this.

Article continues after advertisement

He also confirmed that the Social Democratic Liberal Party is not working with them.

The People’s Alliance Leader says there are more than 2000 polling stations, and if each party has two agents on at any time – they may have four at each polling station, taking turns in shifts so that they can keep an eye on the proceedings right through the day.

SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru confirms to FBC News that they do not intend to work with Rabuka’s party on the monitoring of poll proceedings.

He says SODELPA will do its own monitoring.

Meanwhile, attempts to get comments from Rabuka, Mahendra Chaudhry, and Savenaca Narube have proven futile.