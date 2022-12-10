Parties spreading lies for votes: Narube

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube speaking in a rally in Nasinu

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube says a lot of political party leaders are spreading lies for the sake of votes.

Narube claims in 2006 People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka was the one who said that all land should be nationalised and owned by the government.

He adds Rabuka has changed his tune now and is walking around with the chiefs claiming to reinstate the Great Council of Chiefs if elected.

Unity Fiji rally in Nasinu

Narube says his party will be establishing a Land Commission to address issues related to Land.

Narube also highlights the opposition parties have not articulated what they will do to help those living in poverty.

He adds Unity Fiji intends to address the poverty issue especially in the rural areas.

He adds there is a need to change the mindset of Fijians.