Parties reminded of blackout restrictions

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem

The nine political parties and 343 candidates contesting the General Election have been reminded to adhere to electoral laws regarding the blackout period.

With a day remaining before the blackout period begins midnight tomorrow, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem is reminding parties and candidates that the responsibility lies with them.

“If you have distributed your materials out like posters and banners and stickers on cars and stickers on shop windows and stickers where you go and if you got stickers hanging form poles, you need to start looking at who has it, who has control of it, because they will need to come down. If there are stickers that are not taken out from cars because the owner didn’t take it out, the party is also responsible, the candidate is also responsible.”

During the blackout period there is to be no campaigns by any political party, no emails, phone calls or even text messages made to influence any polling day voters.