Parties refuse to accept MOG observations

The leaders of four political parties have refused to accept the findings of the Multinational Observer Group, which says it has not found any significant irregularities during voting in the Fijian General Election.

The leaders of the People’s Alliance, National Federation Party, Unity Fiji, and Fiji Labour Party jointly had a press conference this afternoon.

NFP Leader Biman Prasad says the observers, who come from different countries do not have a clue about most of the things that are happening.

Prasad claims that anything said now by the MOG is their own observation, as they will need to compile a report after the election.

“That’s what they observed by going to polling stations, they don’t know. For example what I said earlier, how the transport was organized that day, what was happening, who was managing the transport and there are many things that the observer groups would have not gotten a clue as to what was happening.”

FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry claims that these observers accept the terms of preference of the ruling government, saying this is an issue based on credibility.

Sitiveni Rabuka, the leader of the People’s Alliance, claims these observers are not free due to restrictive conditions.

“When they say they did not observe any irregularities, irregularities in accordance with what they have to see as what is irregular and what is regular. Only those that they allowed to write as irregular are the ones that they didn’t see.”

Unity Leader Savenaca Narube also shared similar sentiments.

Meanwhile, MOG says they have been basing their observations on evidence, and Fijians were able to exercise their rights to vote freely.

Co-Chair of the group, Rebekha Sharkie, says the Fijian Elections Office informed them of the glitch on Wednesday night, and the observers have noted that this was rectified, and significant procedures were put in place.

Sharkie says that after adding quality checks, it has seen results come in slower than anticipated.

MOG says they found that the FEO has ensured that it built on the lessons from 2014 and 2018 to improve its administration and operational effectiveness.