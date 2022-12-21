Parties call for calm

People’s Alliance Sitiveni Rabuka and National Federation Party Biman Prasad

Leaders of the People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party are calling for people to be calm and refrain from any racial or personal attacks.

Earlier today, Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho raised concerns about the number of reports of stoning incidents received last night targeting the homes and businesses of Indo-Fijians, following the announcement of Sitiveni Rabuka’s win.

Rabuka says reports of violent incidents overnight are disturbing and must cease immediately

Today, the PA leader told the Fiji Sun that he is pleading with his supporters to be considerate and follow the laws in place.

“Also, any race quantitation of our postings must be avoided. People are too sensitive right now, they must be mindful of that. Heightened sense of sensitivity.”

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad says there should be no hate speech.

“This is not a time to spread any kind of hate, this is not a time to talk about any other thing but to talk about unity, but to talk about progress and to tale about expectation of the next government.”

The Police Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan, was to have met with political party leaders today to discuss reports of stoning incidents last night.