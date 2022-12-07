Parties are making false claims: Kumar

[File Photo]

FijiFirst Candidate Premila Kumar has called on Fijians not to believe in lies spread by some political parties only for the sake of votes.

She argues that it is close to impossible to provide free tertiary education.

Kumar says a lot of parties are making promises of forgiving tertiary education loans and making education free.

However, Kumar claims it is close to impossible to do so, as it will cost around $500 million annually to put this promise into action.

“I can argue that to pay off the debt it’s going to cost us around $650m. On top of that every year if you make TELS, loan or tertiary education free it simply means we need to have around $500m every year.”

Kumar is urging Fijians to be cautious and ask questions of political parties.

She adds that we must avoid the situations that Fiji has already been through in the past, so it is vital that voters make an informed decision.