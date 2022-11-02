Participants show interest in Election Visitor Program

[File Photo]

The Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the Election Visitor Program is gaining traction.

Under this program, individuals will be given an opportunity to experience the General Election firsthand with other international participants.

He says so far, they have received 38 Expression of Interest applications which also involve applicants from the maritime area.

Saneem says they will also be able to see some of their processes and detailed presentations conducted by the Fijian Elections Office.

This program is open to all and students and members of the disability group are encouraged to apply.

The FEO will release the names of the successful applicants next week.

Saneem says the applications for the program close on November 5th.