Parliament to sit tomorrow

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has summoned the Parliament to meet tomorrow at Parliament Chambers, in Suva at 9.30 am.

In a statement, the President says he is issuing summon in exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 67(1) of the Constitution the Fiji.

The People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has earlier in a press conference also that the President has issued the proclamation summoning Parliament to have its sitting tomorrow morning.

This is after a decision was made by the Social Democratic Liberal Party this afternoon to partner with PA and NFP to form the next government.

In a press conference, Sitiveni Rabuka says he is honoured that SODELPA has decided to partner with PA and NFP.

While SODELPA has joined hands with the PA and NFP giving them a total of 29 seats in parliament through the coalition, and FijiFirst has 26 seats, section 93(3) of the Constitution is the only avenue, which will decide on who will be the next Prime Minister of Fiji.