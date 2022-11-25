PAP and NFP promises to look after women

The People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka

The People’s Alliance and National Federation Party say that if they come into power, women and children will be well looked after.

Speaking at a rally in Lautoka, People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka claims that domestic violence has been a major issue in Fiji.

Rabuka says this is an area both parties will work hard on to ensure that our women are protected.

“Our sons of Fiji should be told that it is never right to hit women, our sons of Fiji should be brought up to respect our women.”

Rabuka also pleaded with parents to ensure they teach their sons from a young age about caring and loving women.

He adds that people should journey with them as they will provide unity, prosperity and happiness for a golden Fiji.

The two parties will be further campaigning in the West this weekend.