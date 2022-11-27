Packing of pre-poll ballot boxes underway

[Source: Fijian Election Office/Facebook]

Packing of the pre-poll ballot boxes for the 2022 General Election is underway.

The Fijian Elections Office held a media walkthrough at the FEO warehouse in Laucala beach this afternoon on the packing process.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the first area the election workers are packing for is the northern division.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have started around 12.30 pm today and there are some packed ballot boxes that are already here and these are for the Seaqaqa region. For Seaqaqa region, we have started packing. The first two areas that we will be packing for are Nabouwalu and Seaqaqa.”

Saneem emphasized that there is no use of machines in this process as it’s all done manually by the election officials.

“From there right up to here, there is no machine, you have seen from the beginning till the end everything is manually tracked, manually packed.”

Saneem says the counting will begin on the 14th of December and will continue until it’s completed.