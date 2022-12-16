PA willing to work with SODELPA

The People’s Alliance leader is willing to form a coalition with the Social Democratic Liberal Party to form the next government.

Given that the party already has a working partnership with the National Federation Party, Sitiveni Rabuka says the door remains open for his former party to join the fray, as they seek to get the majority of votes.

“It’s their call, I’ve made my call. If they accept, they accept, I am open and I have told them I’m open. It’s their call to accept or not accept.”

Earlier this month, SODELPA leader, Viliame Gavoka had ruled out any possibility of a post-election coalition with the People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party.

However, the party’s campaign director, Jope Koroisavou gave a very vague answer when asked yesterday if SODELPA will reconsider.

“Our party relies on democracy of self. A decision of a coalition will be guided through the party leader, through the management board. Until the management board sits, we cannot disclose anything with regards to coalitions.”

The announcement by Rabuka is a twist in the plot as the People’s Alliance and SODELPA have been at loggerheads in recent months, with PA accusing SODELPA of “working in cahoots” with the FijiFirst Party.