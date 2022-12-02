PA will not take revenge says Browne

Cecil Browne (right) after the PA candidate naming in November.

The People’s Alliance candidate Cecil Browne says they will not take revenge on anyone if they get elected into power.

He says their role is to manage the government, iron out issues of interest, and try and do the right thing for Fijians.

Last night, during a pocket political campaign meeting with residents of Raiwaqa in Suva, Browne reaffirmed that the policies embedded in the party’s manifesto will address social issues.

“But if they committed a crime, the law will take care of that, that’s not our job. Our job is to run the government and make it better.

Browne has taken up various leadership roles in his 48 years of experience in the banking sector and has even served in countries like England and Australia.

The 68-year-old says he opted to contest this election under the PA banner with its leader Sitiveni Rabuka because he believes Rabuka is the only man that can move Fiji forward and that he is different from the 1987 Rabuka.

Browne adds he joined politics because he wants to ensure the well-being of young Fijians and he plans to fulfill this by sharing his vast knowledge and experience in economics.