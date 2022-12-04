PA will continue social benefits: Rabuka

Benefits such as bus fare subsidies and free education will continue if The People’s Alliance comes into power.

This was said by party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday to a crowd of over 500 people in Labasa during a rally.

Rabuka says the party will not only continue the current social benefits, but will improve on them, for the betterment of eligible Fijians.

“Benefits such as the bus fare subsidy, free education, family assistance, pension allowances, and water and electricity subsidies will be continued. We will improve on those, no government ever takes a backward step, except the current one that is now leading us. We will move forward, we will improve everything you now receive.”

Rabuka says the challenges facing the country now are many and it is the responsibility of Fijians to vote wisely in the 2022 General Election.

The People’s Alliance held its first rally yesterday and supporters got to meet some of the candidates, including Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Lynda Tabuya, Filimoni Vosarogo and former Commissioner Northern, Jovesa Vocea.