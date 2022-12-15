PA to lodge petition

People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

The People’s Alliance says it will lodge a petition to the Supervisor of Elections, the President of Fiji and the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to convey its dissatisfaction at the provisional results after the glitch in the Fijian Elections Office app.

Party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka claims The People’s Alliance was leading the provisional results when the anomaly was detected and counting had stopped and when it resumed, the results were not in the party’s favour.

Rabuka claims the party has discovered that they still have the majority of votes, according to the form of protocol results from the polling stations.

“Those were collected, they were photographed, they were relayed to us and we have a count of those. From all counts that we have, we have enough evidence to support our claims in accord.”

We have sent questions to the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.