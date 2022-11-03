PA to announce Singh as provisional candidate

Charan Jeath Singh.

Former National Federation Party member Charan Jeath Singh is expected to be named as a provisional candidate for The People’s Alliance.

When asked, Singh told FBC News that an official announcement will be made on this.

Meanwhile, posters of Singh representing the People’s Alliance are already circulating on social media.

The businessman has been contesting the election since 1994.

His membership with the NFP expired in September last year after which he resigned from the party.

Singh had at the time said he was going to reveal the real reasons of leaving NFP, but to date has not said anything despite suggestions that he was unhappy with the party.

NFP and the People’s Alliance are in a partnership for the election.