PA to amend manifesto: Vosarogo

PA candidate Filimoni Vosarogo. [File Photo]

The People’s Alliance manifesto can be amended if the party gets into government, says PA candidate Filimoni Vosarogo.

He says that this has also been affirmed by party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, as the theme of their manifesto is ‘Rebuilding Fiji Together.’

“This manifesto is not written on a plaque meaning that the contest will be used in the next four years. This manifesto will be based on consultations, everything that this manifesto contains will continuously be discussed in the next four years.”

Vosarogo adds that PA will bring a people’s government.

In a recent campaign meeting, the former Social Democratic Liberal Party Deputy leader told attendees that if PA gets into government, Fijians can call and visit ministers to raise their concern.