PA submits 55 candidate nominations

The People’s Alliance has successfully submitted nominations for its 55 provisional candidates to the Fijian Elections Office today.

The party was scheduled to submit its nominations on Thursday but it was postponed to Friday, but the party still failed submit it.

PA General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka says they filed the nominations today as they faced some formatting issues.

“We had some formatting issues, they sent us the word format of the declaration form and some of them came out in two pages and it was signed by legal counsel from outside but they wanted it on one page.”

Ditoka says they are glad that their candidate nominations have been accepted.

The People’s Alliance will launch its manifesto next Saturday in Namoli Village, Lautoka.