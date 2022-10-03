PA lodges complaint against FijiFirst

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica

The People’s Alliance today delivered a letter to the Supervisor of Elections outlining alleged vote-buying practices by the FijiFirst Government that they claim to constitute a breach of the electoral law.

In a press conference this afternoon, People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica claims that millions of taxpayer funds are being used by the FijiFirst to carry out election campaigns.

Kamikamica says they have provided evidence that supports their official complaint against the FijiFirst for allegedly breaching various sections of the Electoral Act of 2014.

Article continues after advertisement

“The People’s Alliance believes that in a deliberate and predetermined plan, the FijiFirst Government has orchestrated this massive distribution of monies, gifts and material goods across the country, since the start of the campaign period in April this year.”

Kamikamica claims certain actions by the FijiFirst are in breach of section 22 (3) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding, and Disclosures) Act of 2013.

“If you also look at the handouts or freebies being handed out, they deliberately targeted key Voter demographics, the Women who make up a substantial number of registered voters and Youth and the rural communities.”

FBC News has sent questions to the FijiFirst General Secretary regarding the allegations and is waiting for a response.