PA ready for SODELPA deal

The People’s Alliance Deputy Leader, Manoa Kamikamica says talks continue with the Social Democratic Liberal Party for a possible coalition.

He says they are grateful for the number of Fijians who have voted and showed their confidence in them and their coalition partner National Federation Party.

Kamikamica says talks will determine the next step and he remains confident of the outcome.

“We are thankful to the people of Fiji for their trust in us. Well, right now we are talking to SODELPA and obviously, it is confidential … the details – but from our side, we will work hard to bring about what the people of Fiji need.”

The People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to make an official statement on the final results of the 2022 General Election later this afternoon.