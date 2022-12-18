PA ready for SODELPA coalition

The People’s Alliance Party is saying that its values and beliefs are similar to those of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

As negotiations are being held behind closed doors, SODELPA looks most likely to be the kingmaker for this year’s General Election.

PA Deputy Leader, Manoa Kamikamica says their party can work with SODELPA.

“We are just working through the discussion that we started yesterday and we remain hopeful that we will provide the real alternative government for Fiji.”



PA Deputy Leader, Manoa Kamikamica

However, Kamikamica did not reveal any information saying the details of the meetings between the two parties are confidential.

Kamikamica says the current results indicate that both PA and FijiFirst will need SODELPA to form the next government.

He adds that, despite having a working relationship with NFP, PA is hopeful that SODELPA will choose them.

The PA Deputy Leader says working with SODELPA is not a matter of trust but of negotiating outcomes.

Meanwhile, FijiFirst has also approached SODELPA.

Final Results by Party as of 18 December 2022 - 9am [2047 of 2071 Stations Counted]