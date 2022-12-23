PA/NFP Leaders confident

Leaders of The People’s Alliance and National Federation Party are confident they will receive a response from the Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board this afternoon.

Sitiveni Rabuka and Professor Biman Prasad say the meeting was conducted in a cordial manner.

Prasad says they are confident about their proposals to SODELPA and also their intention to form a coalition.

“I am very excited after the discussion and the presentation. As we were when we made our first presentation and we are absolutely confident that the partnership we are trying to forge is going to be the partnership in government.”

Meanwhile, representatives from FijiFirst are making their proposal to the SODELPA Board now.

The members from FijiFirst include leader Voreqe Bainimarama, General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, and members Semi Koroilavesau, Ioane Naivalarua, Viliame Naupoto and Inia Seruiratu.