PA/NFP end presentation to SODELPA board

Biman Prasad [left] with Sitiveni Rabuka

The People’s Alliance and its coalition partner the National Federation Party say they have given it their best to convince the Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board, and it’s now out of their hands.

PA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka and Professor Biman Prasad from the NFP, both left the meeting venue at Yue Lai Hotel in Suva as the decision on who SODELPA will partner with to form the next government continues.

Prasad, People’s Alliance General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka and Deputy party leader, Manoa Kamikamica along with Adi Vuki Qionibaravi met with the board.

Rabuka says he did not attend as it was a limited number allowed inside and hence allowed his negotiating team to attend the meeting.

“They have given what they were authorized to offer and accept what they were authorized to accept and now the ball is in their court.”

Prasad describes the presentation as fruitful.

“We have finished the presentation by the People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party, and we believe the Management board was very receptive to what was presented to them and obviously the outcome of the Management Board meeting of SODELPA that is taking place now. We understand now that FijiFirst is presenting now as well. We hope and we look forward to the decision by SODELPA as soon as possible.”

FijiFirst is now presenting through General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.