Official Results
FijiFirst
PAP
NFP
SODELPA
Unity Fiji
FLP
PAP
NFP
SODELPA
Unity Fiji
FLP
Full Results

Fijian Election

PA/NFP end presentation to SODELPA board

Indra Singh Director News [email protected]

December 20, 2022 4:50 pm

Biman Prasad [left] with Sitiveni Rabuka

The People’s Alliance and its coalition partner the National Federation Party say they have given it their best to convince the Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board, and it’s now out of their hands.

PA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka and Professor Biman Prasad from the NFP, both left the meeting venue at Yue Lai Hotel in Suva as the decision on who SODELPA will partner with to form the next government continues.

Prasad, People’s Alliance General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka and Deputy party leader, Manoa Kamikamica along with Adi Vuki Qionibaravi met with the board.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says he did not attend as it was a limited number allowed inside and hence allowed his negotiating team to attend the meeting.

“They have given what they were authorized to offer and accept what they were authorized to accept and now the ball is in their court.”

Prasad describes the presentation as fruitful.

“We have finished the presentation by the People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party, and we believe the Management board was very receptive to what was presented to them and obviously the outcome of the Management Board meeting of SODELPA that is taking place now. We understand now that FijiFirst is presenting now as well. We hope and we look forward to the decision by SODELPA as soon as possible.”

FijiFirst is now presenting through General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

PA/NFP end presentation to SODELPA board

We have no choice: Grace

Koroisavou remains in custody

Two SODELPA candidates sign petition

Sugar City businesses hopeful for good Christmas

PA called in by Management Board

PA/NFP members present at meeting

Members start to arrive

Fiji should know by this afternoon: Gavoka

Gavoka no longer SODELPA leader

As elected MPs you represent all Fijians: Nailatikau

Rapper Azealia Banks slams ‘broke, racist’ Aussies

A different approach for Sports Matters

Rugby coaches exchange ideas with US counterparts

Ukraine to boost Belarus border defences as Putin meets Lukashenko

Janelle Monáe, the not-so-secret weapon of ‘Glass Onion’

Vijay Singh and son win PNC Championship

France's defeated World Cup soccer heroes return to acclaim in Paris

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial

France's Coman, Tchouameni racially abused after World Cup final defeat

MP’s acknowledge the voters

Five trends from Qatar - upsets, injury time & penalties

Local gaming experience launched

Police on high alert

Mariah Carey, The Pogues and Wham!: Which Christmas hit is the biggest earner?

Top brass expected from FF and PA

Koroisavou taken in for questioning

Dutch prime minister apologizes for the Netherlands’ role in the slave trade

Terry Hall of The Specials dies aged 63

Trump should face insurrection, obstruction charges, U.S. Capitol riot panel says

‘Freak’ wave kills 3 beachgoers and injures 17 in South Africa

Propaganda videos circulating on Russian social media appeal

Paleontologists solve mystery of fossil death bed

Koroisavou to petition SODELPA board, no endorsement says Duru

Amber Heard settles defamation case against Johnny Depp

Anil Kapoor was the very first choice in Munnabhai MBBS

Hamza's Wellingborough School 'very proud'

Gunman who shot dead five in Canada was 73

Rishi Sunak wades into Gary Neville Qatar workers' rights row

Another three months to prepare for Silktails

We understand the significance of our decision: Gavoka

Country needs a united and stable government: Prasad

Pathaan Row: Protestors attempt to disrupt shoot of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki in Jabalpur

Driver involved in fatal accident charged

Church says put people first

Induction program for elected MPs

63,646 visitors recorded for November

Parents urged to talk openly with their children

Raw water supply sources low: WAF

Christmas igloo lights and festivities attract crowd at Suva foreshore

Athletics takes different approach

Messi to play on

EU countries agree gas price cap to contain energy crisis

Nadi lights Xmas tree

FSC to focus on robust cane development

Christmas carnival planned for Sugar City

Five people killed in a ‘horrendous’ condo shooting in Canada, police say

Madhya Pradesh speaker dares Shah Rukh Khan to watch the film with daughter

11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

China officially reports first COVID deaths in weeks as virus wave swells

2026 World Cup hosts take diplomatic handover from Qatar

Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final

Thailand navy ship sinks stranding more than 100 sailors

Pacific Games next for Pattie

Hawea and Camillo granted bail

SODELPA sends team back for negotiations

Writ of Election returned to President

Messi's jersey will be ready if decides to play at next World Cup, says Scaloni

Dialogue Fiji issues reminder to parties

Borthwick to replace Eddie Jones

Accident claims lives of two children

France disappointed but proud of fightback in epic World Cup final

Fresh criticism for Qatar and FIFA as World Cup ends on International Migrants Day

Nation waits on SODELPA

Commission endorses 55-seat allocation

Puna congratulates Fijians

North Korea fires two more missiles in a record year for launches

SODELPA begins board meeting

Great outing for Fiji triathletes

We’ve come with good will and clean hearts: Ditoka

Oceania Zonal next for National Championship winners

Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts

Election outcome reflects will of people: Prasad

We had to suffer to win the World Cup say Argentina players

Education grants to be ready in advance: Jokhan

Drop in letter sending: Post Fiji

Why we can’t get enough of the ‘Wednesday’ dance

Israel deports French-Palestinian lawyer, accusing him of ‘terrorist activity

Pope Francis has already signed resignation letter in case of bad health

Sharon Osbourne has been released from the hospital, her son says

One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says

We Unite members charged

Fact check social media info: SODELPA

Cecily Strong bids farewell to ‘Saturday Night Live’

Twitter bans linking to Facebook, Instagram, other rivals

Two rescued from sea after ship fire

Tunisia leader urged to resign after 'fiasco' poll

Margot Robbie on "Babylon" and being a "thrill seeker"

Tens of thousands without power in New England and New York after powerful snowstorm

Fire in road tunnel kills 19 in Afghanistan

Eilish duets ‘My Hero’ with Grohl in honor of Taylor Hawkins

Health expert predicts three winter waves

‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut

Writ of Election to be returned today

SODELPA will take time to decide

Staff welcome new PS

SODELPA’s policies are comparable: Gavoka

Ukraine chooses Tvorchi from bomb shelter

Rabuka makes stand clear

I just can’t see a SODELPA and FijiFirst coalition: Tabuya

Argentina wins incredible final on penalties

At least nine police killed in bomb and gun attack

Hereniko motivates music graduates

Messi scoops Golden Ball, Golden Boot for Mbappe

Radradra scores in Bristol’s bonus-point win

Decrease in root crop spending

Mount Sophia Group diversifies

Daveta excited for potential Pacific Games debut

Fans count down the hours to World Cup final

Famous Iranian actress arrested after supporting protesters

Sharon Osbourne rushed to hospital after suffering medical emergency

Actress Taraneh Alidoosti becomes latest in string of celebrity arrests

Stage set for clash of titans

The key in Argentina’s revival

Futsal and boxing to be added to Community Games

North Korea fires ballistic missiles towards sea off east coast

President Saied urged to resign after 'fiasco' election

SODELPA is kingmaker

Numbers out for election

Results of all polling stations released

Top 55 confirmed

PA ready for SODELPA deal

French players expect final fireworks

Nakasi athletics to form association soon

Final handing over moved to 4pm

Pau clinch dramatic win

FijiFirst maintains lead in latest results

PA ready for SODELPA coalition

SODELPA to prioritize supporters' interest: Duru

Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition

Gold FM ROC Market helps the growth of small business

Kate picture from Queen’s carols proves Meghan wrong

Hamza Yassin wins glitterball trophy

Roofs lifted from homes after tornado hits Central Otago

Gang member shot dead at Auckland church once involved in brutal kidnapping

Mbappe’s star power looms large in home city Bondy

Croatia proud of World Cup third place, expect bright future

Putin meets generals as reports of offensive grow

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share first video of son on TikTok

All France players start training ahead of World Cup final

Death toll rises to 23 after landslide near campsite in Malaysia

Frustrated virtual reality pioneer leaves Facebook’s parent

Wainiqolo scores in Toulon’s win

Match abandoned after fan injures player

France not bothered by public desire for Messi win

35 participants for Chess Championship

Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugee agency envoy to engage ‘directly with refugees’

The world turns pink and sparkly in first ‘Barbie’ teaser trailer

We are no longer the haunted house: Duru

McCarthy’s race for speaker risks upending House on Day One

Henry Cavill won’t be returning to ‘The Witcher’ despite losing ‘Superman’ role

SODELPA sets up negotiation team

Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter, investor says

In COVID-hit Beijing, funeral homes and crematoriums are busy

H.E.R. as guitar-shredding Belle in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ live is the princess vibe we deserve

No changes on the leaderboard

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 to finish third in World Cup 2022

Tyler Perry opens up about his past suicide attempts as he mourns Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Proud Morocco want to build African legacy after World Cup run, says Regragui

Scaloni tight-lipped on Argentina lineup ahead of World Cup final

Beware the penalty specialist if final goes to shootout

Whatever the ending, Qatar World Cup duly delivered

Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugee agency envoy to engage ‘directly with refugees

Rehan Ahmed takes two wickets on debut in Karachi

Ant-Man 3’s Jonathan Majors Wanted to Play a Supervillain - Not a Villain

James Gunn Promises His DCU Balances Popular and Obscure Characters

Game on as new results pour in

Battle for percentage intensifies

Final numbers by tomorrow

Regragui wants Morocco to be remembered as Africa’s best ever

No evidence from Chaudhry since 2014

World Cup going from compact to super-sized in 2026

Adidas reports 'extraordinary' demand for Argentina jerseys

Person impersonates as count center official

More talent identified during Central Games

Parties refuse to accept MOG observations

Agents evicted, Saneem says prior notice given

No candidate allowed into count center: Saneem

56 new COVID-19 cases, LTDD on the rise

Electric vehicle production set to surge in 2023 despite low sales

Key match-ups in World Cup final between Argentina and France

Harry Potter film studios closer to expansion

Locals look forward to holiday festivities

Pokemon to go on without Ash Ketchum and Pikachu

Ukraine's second city Kharkiv without power after Russian strikes

EU adopts global minimum 15% tax on big business

Messi's defensive work not up for debate, says Pochettino

Toddler survives being swallowed by hippo

Croatia determined to take bronze medal home

Positive turnout for junior golf tournament