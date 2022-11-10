PA, NFP and FLP to make submissions today

Three political parties will be submitting their candidate nominations today.
The Fijian Elections Office confirms that the three parties are The People’s Alliance, National Federation Party, and the Fiji Labour Party.
So far there are six confirmed candidates.
Five are from the New Generation Party, and one is an independent candidate.
Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem, is encouraging other parties and independent provisional candidates to make early submissions so they are able to campaign as confirmed candidates.
