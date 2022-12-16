PA leads, Bainimarama takes individual lead

The People’s Alliance Party continues to lead following the new update of results.

People’s Alliance now has 17,737 votes, FijiFirst is currently on 9,310, the Social Democratic Liberal Party is on 2,947, National Federation has 2,022 while Unity Fiji has 1,332 votes.

We Unite Fiji has 909 votes, Fiji Labour Party has 701, All Peoples Party has 522 while New Generation Party currently has 130 votes.

Article continues after advertisement

FijiFirst leader Voreqe Bainimarama leads votes by candidates with 6,103, Sitiveni Rabuka is at 4,543, Lynda Tabuya has 1,072 votes while People’s Alliance candidate Siromi Turaga has 1,009.

Most of the People’s Alliance votes so far are from the Northern Division with 5,619.

In the Central Division they have secured 4,827 so far, in the East 4,827 votes and in the West 4,390.

The FijiFirst Party so far collected 1,926 votes from the Central Division, 1400 votes from the Eastern Division, 4,713 votes in the Western Division while 1,271 in the North.

SODELPA from their 2,947 votes so far, 573 were from the Central, 843 in the Eastern, 1,405 from the West and 126 from the North.

The NFP got 267 in the Central, 577 from the East, 891 from the West and 287 votes from the North.

The next results will be updated at 5pm today.