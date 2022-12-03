PA Leader addresses supporters in Labasa

Around 500 supporters welcomed the People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka to the first party rally in the Northern Division this morning.

Addressing the crowd, Rabuka says their presence in numbers indicate the hunger the people have for a change in government.

Rabuka reminded their supporters that on December 14th, they voters have the power to make that change by choosing their government.

Rabuka says the only solution to all the problems the country is facing is to vote the current government out.

The rally was also an opportune time for the party to introduce their candidates in the upcoming election – including the Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, his son Ratu Antonia Lalabalavu, Lynda Tabuya, Filimoni Vosarogo, Tui Namuka RatuTevita Niumataiwalu and former Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea.