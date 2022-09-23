PA denies links to Rock The Vote

Manoa Kamikamica

The Peoples’ Alliance has vehemently denied any association with Rock The Vote.

And according to its Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica, Rock The Vote is not a project of the party.

However, he is supporting the work conducted by Rock The Vote by stating that they are supporting the work of the Fijian Elections Office by encouraging citizens to register and turn up to vote.

Kamikamica also dismissed questions on whether one of its provisional candidates is managing Rock The Vote.

He says the team has decided not to comment further.

“Look, like I said it is a separate entity altogether and those questions will need to be directed at the people running Rock The Vote.”

Kamikamica says the party is shocked and angry at the unjust persecution by the FijiFirst party, as they have now been referred to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

He adds that they have not received a letter of complaint from FijiFirst and they will not be cowered by fear as they have done nothing wrong, except be on the receiving end of blatant political thuggery.

Kamikamica is responding to comments made by FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum on how the party’s provisional candidates Sajal Narayan, Filimoni Vosarogo, Liliana Warid, Daniel Lobendahn, Ajay Bhai Amrit, Cecil Brown, Lynda Tabuya, and even their leader Sitiveni Rabuka are making job promises, distributing sporting equipment, food rations, school packs, walking sticks, water tanks, solar lights, and other party merchandise.

The complaint by FijiFirst was lodged to the Fijian Elections Office but FEO has referred the party to FICAC.