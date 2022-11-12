PA confident in support from Fijians

The People’s Alliance believes they are the change and not the people who have only portrayed it on billboards that they are the change.

Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka made this comment at a rally in Lami today.

Rabuka claims a lot of Fijians are putting their hopes in them.

“We are the change, not the ones who have put it up on the billboards that they are the change – they are the current situation.”

He adds they are confident in the people, just as they are confident in them.

PA’s 55 provisional candidates with their friends and families were also in attendance, together with the Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka and Deputy Leaders Daniel Lobendahn, Lynda Tabuya and Manoa Kamikamica.

Earlier today, the People’s Alliance successfully submitted nominations for its 55 provisional candidates to the Fijian Elections Office.

The party will launch its manifesto next Saturday in Namoli Village, Lautoka.