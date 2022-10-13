PA complaints against FijiFirst dismissed

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem

The Fijian Elections Office has this afternoon dismissed the complaints made by the People’s Alliance against FijiFirst on October 3rd.

In determining the complaint, the FEO found that the activities that have been complained by People’s Alliance are actually screenshots of persons performing their functions in their official capacities.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the projects being delivered or handed over are directly based on the annual budget of government ministries that have been duly approved by Parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem says these activities are not funded or facilitated by the political party or privately by these individuals.

He adds the FEO has also found that the People’s Alliance has misconceived the powers and functions of regulatory organizations that implement the laws that they are required to.

He says independent institutions exercise their powers and functions within their statutory creations and it is improper to associate such functions in the manner that was done by the PA.

Saneem states that it is even more unfortunate that the People’s Alliance went ahead and inappropriately made media statements with such wild allegations perhaps to demean the independent institutions.

He says the People’s Alliance in its complaint has failed to acknowledge Section 8 of the Electoral Act.

The FEO has found that the complaint is not only misconceived in law but is without merit and the FEO has dismissed it accordingly.