PA committed to improving quality of life

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader, Lynda Tabuya at the rally in Lami

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader, Lynda Tabuya says her party is focused on making people’s lives better.

Tabuya while agreeing there are issues within members in the PA, but says it’s not similar to the conflicts in the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Tabuya was speaking at PA’s Leader and Deputy Leaders Rally in Lami yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

“We may have our differences but not as much as my previous party. From where I am sitting and where I am standing, I have never seen and been with a party so focused on its resolve to make our lives better.”

Tabuya says much has been said about them jumping from one party to another, but to those who have talked about it – she says, “A tent does not make a home but people united in love do”.

Tabuya claims for 16 years, Fijians have been living in fear and oppression and in the shadows of broken promises and failed dreams.