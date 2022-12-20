PA called in by Management Board

People’s Alliance General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka and Deputy party leader, Manoa Kamikamica, Adi Vuki Qionibaravi together with NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad have just entered the SODELPA Board meeting to petition SODELPA to join their coalition.

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka is waiting by the hotel lobby with party candidates and supporters.

Fiji First Party Leader Voreqe Bainimarama is also expected to present his petition to the SODELPA Board later this afternoon.

Police have also erected checkpoints at all three roads that lead to the Yue Lai Hotel in Flagstaff, Suva where the SODELPA Board meeting is underway.

There is a checkpoint just beside the Holy Trinity Primary School, one is beside the Fijian Teachers Association building and one just up the road from the Flagstaff Plaza.

They are also overseeing security at the hotel and manning attendance.