PA announces 11 more proposed candidates

Pictured above are PA's proposed candidates.
The Peoples’ Alliance has today announced 11 more proposed candidates.
Party General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka says the party now has 35 proposed candidates and they will continue to announce names in the next few weeks.
The lineup includes former Lands Permanent Secretary Tevita Boseiwaqa, former SODELPA representative Ratu Peceli Rinakama, and retired civil servants
Proposed Candidates List:
Semi Leawere
Tevita Boseiwaqa
Mereoni Duiibe
Napolioni Nasa
Noa Seru
Rajendra Prasad
Ratu Peceli Rinakama
Lakoba Jacob
Sila Balawa
Tomasi Tuinabuna
Apisalome Vunisa
