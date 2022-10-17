PA announces 11 more proposed candidates

Pictured above are PA's proposed candidates.

The Peoples’ Alliance has today announced 11 more proposed candidates.

Party General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka says the party now has 35 proposed candidates and they will continue to announce names in the next few weeks.

The lineup includes former Lands Permanent Secretary Tevita Boseiwaqa, former SODELPA representative Ratu Peceli Rinakama, and retired civil servants

Proposed Candidates List:

Semi Leawere

Tevita Boseiwaqa

Mereoni Duiibe

Napolioni Nasa

Noa Seru

Rajendra Prasad

Ratu Peceli Rinakama

Lakoba Jacob

Sila Balawa

Tomasi Tuinabuna

Apisalome Vunisa