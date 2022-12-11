PA and NFP ready for Election

National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad with The People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka

The People’s Alliance, the National Federation Party and their supporters are ready for the 2022 General Election.

The two parties held a joint rally in Valelevu, Nasinu last night.

The People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says he is committed to protecting every Fijian despite their religious background.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are no longer your people, they are my people. The same promise I extend to my own community. The indigenous communities (plural) of Fiji, iTaukei and the people of Rotuma, we will look after you all. If you feel you have been left out, we also promise we will look after you and everyone else here in Fiji.”

Rabuka says the caliber of candidates they have ranges from lawyers, to teachers and to civil servants, who have what it takes to lead our nation forward.

The People’s Alliance has 55 candidates contesting this year’s General Election.