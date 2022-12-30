PA and NFP agree to SODELPA’s priorities, deal sealed

The parties that have formed the government have agreed that the Ministerial portfolio allocations remain the prerogative of the Prime Minister, provided consultation takes place with coalition partners.

The People’s Alliance, the National Federation Party, and the Social Democratic Liberal Party today sealed their coalition deal by putting pen to paper.

The agreement states there will be a cabinet of no more than 20 ministers.

The deal states that the Prime Minister will be a member of the People’s Alliance, and there will be three Deputy Prime Ministers, one each from NFP, SODELPA and the PA.

It states that the SODELPA ministers will hold the portfolios of Education, Tourism, and Civil Aviation and iTaukei Affairs.

The agreement says all Ministers will be bound by a Ministerial code of conduct and subject to sanctions, including dismissal, for any substantive breaches or conduct otherwise unbecoming of a Minister in government to ensure that consultation takes place with coalition partners.

The position of Acting Prime Minister shall be filled by rotation among the three Deputy Prime Ministers.

It further states if any SODELPA Minister resigns from parliament and is replaced by a member of his or her own party as an MP, the proportionate allocation of portfolios shall be maintained and the new SODELPA MP shall be offered Ministerial portfolios after appropriate discussion with the other SODELPA MPs.

The agreement says the principles of confidentiality of Cabinet deliberations will be fully respected, and if investigative or disciplinary action is required against any Minister or other persons in the event of a breach, it will be supported and endorsed by all parties.

Some of SODELPA’s priorities in the agreement are for the government to reestablish the Great Council of Chiefs within 12 months from the date of the coalition agreement’s signing.

The PA and NFP have also agreed SODELPA’s condition that the government should consult widely on the setting up of a process to review the 2013 Constitution.

They have also agreed that the government will open a diplomatic mission in Israel within 24 months of the date of signing.

SODELPA’s proposal that a settlement of $90 million owed by the government to the University of the South Pacific has also been agreed.

Also part of SODELPA’s priorities are the permanent tenure of civil servants below Permanent Secretary level and an increase in the retirement age of civil servants from 55-60.

As per SODELPA’s proposal, the government will abolish the TELS and Toppers Scheme, waive and forgive all TELS student debt, and replace the current TELS arrangements with a merit-based scholarship scheme for everyone who qualifies to enter a registered tertiary institution, subject to a proper employment needs assessment.

SODELPA will be responsible for five diplomatic missions, including but not limited to the United Kingdom, Washington DC and Roving Ambassador to Pacific Island Nations.

The agreement says that the parties will form a coalition committee whose purpose is to foster and strengthen the coalition both inside and outside government.