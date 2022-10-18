Overseas voter registration ends

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem

The Fijian Elections Office has closed its overseas voter registration drive.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the team has been rounded up its visit of various countries.

“The expenses, the flights are unavailable and the expenses are too high, although that is not a major factor but it is very hard to go out and also the writ being eminent, it is not a wise idea for us to send staff with registration kits as it will delay the final numbers that we publish.”

The overseas registrations were facilitated by the Fiji Missions.

There are now over 689,974 registered voters in Fiji.