Over 860 postal voter applications approved

[Source: Fijian Elections Office]

The Fijian Elections Office has received over 1000 postal voter applications as of 3 pm yesterday.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says so far they have processed and approved 866 applications.

During his brief update, Saneem also highlighted that this week they are anticipating receiving some political party nominations as well as more independent candidate nominations.

Saneem says their Expression of Interest for the Election Visitor Program has also closed and they’ve received 55 applications.

“This week our team will go through these applications and we will contact those who have been shortlisted, and the processes from thereafter will continue.”

Saneem says the Provisional Voter List will be coming out by Thursday and the public can verify it by texting their voter card number 1500.

There are 693, 915 voters on the voter list and that is the number of people eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election.