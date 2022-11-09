Over 800,000 ballot papers for election

Pictured above are boxes that contain Ballot papers from the 2018 General Election [File Photo]

More than 800,000 ballot papers are required for the 2022 General Election to cater for the 693, 915 registered voters.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the breakdown includes 668, 200 ballot papers for election day.

For Pre-poll 106 300 papers are required for 79 086 registered voters, while for Postal 30,000 ballot papers are required however the number of registered voters is yet to be confirmed.

Saneem adds ballot papers are sent to polling places in booklets and one booklet contains 50 papers.

“Of course, if a polling station has just 93 voters we won’t be sending them 93 ballot papers we have to send them 100 because there are two booklets and on top of that a reasonable contingency of at least 10 percent because we allow people to ask for a replacement ballot paper in case they have a mistake and we also know people might spoil their ballot paper or damage it and that way they will get a replacement. “

The total number of voters on Election Day and Pre-poll will be finalized after Postal Applications close.

In the 2018 General Election, the total number of Ballot Paper Printed was 764,850.