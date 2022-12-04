Over 70,000 go to election pre-poll from tomorrow

The 2022 General Election officially gets underway tomorrow, as 77, 907 Fijians will be voting during pre-polling at 613 venues until Friday.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says ballot boxes have been dispatched to remote locations and maritime islands across the country with 18,836 Fijians to vote on Day One tomorrow at 152 venues.

“We’re looking forward to a big turnout in pre-poll. In the last election, pre-poll turnout was 64 percent, that was not acceptable by any means but it was only something people started to talk about after the election. This time around, we believe it is necessary to have this conversation before the election starts.”

Saneem says the FEO has done a lot of awareness to ensure every Fijian is aware of pre-poll information, including road signs at each polling venue.

He adds an electronic dashboard has been setup, which allows people to track the entire process of pre-poll voting on each of the five days and will be available on the FEO website and social media page.

Electoral Commission chair, Mukesh Nand will launch pre-poll voting tomorrow morning at the Nasele Community Hall in Naitasiri.