Over 36,000 first time Fijian voters registered

More than 693,000 voters have been registered by the Fijian Elections Office as of 6pm on Monday 31st October – the day the Writ of Election was issued.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem confirms 693, 915 Fijians have been registered of which over 348,349 are males and 345,566 are females.

“When it comes to the distribution by division, the central division with close to 43 percent of the voters has 297, 649 voters and with about 38 percent of the voters in the Western division, you have 260,809 voters in the western division and 14 percent in the Northern division stands at 99,658 voters and close to 3.8 percent in the Eastern division which is 26,359 voters. There are only 9448 voters registered overseas which makes up 1.36 percent of the roll.”

Saneem adds over 36,000 Fijians will be casting their vote for the first time.

“There are 36,085 voters in the 18 to 20 category, between 21 and 30 there are 156,063 voters and then between 31 and 40 there are 158782 voters. Between 41 and 50, we have 126365 voters. There are 103 770 voters between the age of 51 and 60, 71647 voters between the ages of 61 and 70, 31,246 voters between the ages of 71 and 80 while there are 9957 voters who are 81 years old and above.”

Saneem says in terms of gender, 147, 324 males have registered to vote in the Central Division, while 150,325 are female.

In the Western Division 130140 are male voters while 130658 are female voters.

In the Northern Division 51,115 males will cast their vote while 48543 female have been registered to vote on December 14th.

The Eastern Division has recorded 14472 males and 11888 female while 5295 males and 4153 females are overseas voters.