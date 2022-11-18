Over 3,000 postal ballot applications approved

The Fijian Elections Office has confirmed receiving one of the two ballot papers dispatched yesterday, marking the commencement of voting for the 2022 General Election.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says they have so far received and approved 3,808 postal voting applications as of 3.30pm today.

Saneem says they are currently processing 91 applications and have also packed 450 postal ballot papers.

“This is the application stage so once you apply, we will process your application and once it is approved, then we will dispatch your postal ballot. You will have until 6pm on December 14th to return their postal ballot. You don’t have to return it by the 23rd of November because it is only for applications for postal ballot.”

Saneem is also urging overseas voters to apply for their postal ballot early to avoid any disappointment.

He adds that those applying for the postal ballot can track their parcel number to keep them informed of the progress of their applied ballot paper.