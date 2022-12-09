Over 1,000 police officers vote at Academy

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

More than 1,000 Police officers turned up to cast their vote at the Fiji Police Academy yesterday.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho who also cast his vote said all support was directed towards ensuring Police officers were able to vote at their designated pre-poll venues.

The Commissioner said all Police officers have been encouraged to vote and transport other necessary logistical support to ensure officers were able to cast their vote.