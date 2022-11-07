Our Priority now is election: Duru

SODELPA General Secretary, Lenitasi Duru.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will not waste time in electing a Deputy Party Leader anytime soon.

General Secretary, Lenitasi Duru says right now their priority is the election.

Duru says this will also include recommendations for their constitution amendments as suggested by some Party members during the Special General Meeting over the weekend.

“Constitutional amendments are going to be taken into consideration after the elections, our priority now is the election, so after the elections, the recommendation for constitutional amendments will be looked into. Now one of the issues we will look into is the constitutional provisions with regards to the position of Deputy Party Leader so that is in the pipeline.”

Duru says there are comprehensive procedures to be followed if an Executive position is vacant which will include a public notice followed by an Expression of Interest from candidates, interviews, and selection processes before a suitable candidate is approved to take up the position.

Currently, according to Duru, SODELPA proposed candidate Aseri Radrodro remains the Acting Deputy Party Leader.