Opposition parties making unrealistic promises: Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama during a pocket meeting with residents of Narere in Nasinu

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama claims opposition parties are trying to attract iTaukei votes by stating that they would bring back the Great Council of Chiefs and promising land owners to restore the ownership of land sold during colonial times.

He says plans to revert the freehold land are impossible.

“Previous governments have never done it, not this government, not any government after me because I had said in my statement in Syria that it will bring bloodshed to the land. It just doesn’t happen easily for us to get the freehold land and give it back to the owners.”

During a pocket meeting with residents of Narere in Nasinu last night, Bainimarama said he removed the GCC years ago because the council was politically driven.

“Our kids nowadays don’t know what the Great Council of Chiefs is, all they want is education and employment. Great Council of Chiefs is not going to bring them that.”

The FijiFirst Leader also told attendees that if another political party gets into power, they will take Fiji backward, and this is why they must vote for FijiFirst as they will continue to grow Fiji’s economy.