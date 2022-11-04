Only one party leader: Gavoka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says the proposed candidates of the party are aware that he is the only leader.

Gavoka says questions about his leadership have been ongoing for the past two years.

He states Fiji is on the eve of the election and he has 56 proposed candidates ready and are committed to SODELPA.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know this leader has had his nose rubbed so many times but he is still here, strong as ever and the team know that and that is once I believe in something, I stand for it and I believe that’s what they look for in their leader.”

Gavoka adds that the party managed to secure more seats in the last election through teamwork, not because of a new person or a pulling power.

He also reiterates that in this election, SODELPA would again contest and achieve the results as a team.