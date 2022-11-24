Only a foolish leader will abolish FICAC: Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says his government has recorded minimal corruption cases nor condoned any corrupt-related activities in every facet of its operations.

He made the statement when opening the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting at Naisausau Village, in Namara this morning.

Bainimarama says the Fiji he leads is the least corrupt our country has ever been, and we have skyrocketed up the global rankings on the assessment on how well countries fight corruption.

The People’s Alliance Party while launching its manifesto over the weekend in Namoli Village, Lautoka highlighted that they will phase out the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption and incorporate the functions to relevant existing agencies.

This will be done within 100 days should the party be elected into government.

Bainimarama says anyone who tells Fijians about the need to strip away corruption-fighting institutions, like FICAC, is only seeking to corrupt the country and enrich themselves.

“We established FICAC which has successfully prosecuted 166 cases in Fiji since 2008. These include some serious charges, like larceny, embezzlement, bribery, and theft. We must keep Fiji safe from those who seek to turn our institutions and economy into their piggy banks.”

Meanwhile, Bainimarama has also urged the traditional leaders of Tailevu about the need to fill vacant chiefly titles.

He says out of the 878 chiefly and customary titles in Tailevu, only 348 are filled, which leaves 530 vacant.

The two-day provincial meeting in Tailevu ends tomorrow.