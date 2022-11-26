O’Connor referred to FICAC for probable breach

Alexander O’Connor

The Supervisor of Elections has referred FijiFirst candidate, Alexander O’Connor to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

This has been done for probable breach of Section 113(3), (4) and 141 of the Electoral Act 2014.

Saneem, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says a Medical Officer had complained to the Electoral Commission after being requested by O’Connor to assist in the distribution of his campaign materials.

The FEO has reminded all political parties and their representatives to ensure that they comply with all relevant laws in place when undertaking a campaign for the 2022 General Election.

Meanwhile, the FEO has also issued a notice to Ferrel Khan to remove statements or information published on his Facebook Page.

In his post, Khan questioned FEO on the voter registrations done in the corrections facility.

According to FEO the information contained in the post is incorrect as the FEO facilitated all eligible voters inside the corrections facility to apply postal vote in order for them to be able to vote in the 2022 General Election.