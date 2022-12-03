Observers prepare for pre-poll

[Photo: Supplied]

Professionalism, neutrality and cultural sensitivity are the main traits that Multinational Observers will use during their assessment of pre-polls, which begins on Monday.

MOG Coordinator, Paul Wojciechowski says these are some of the key issues raised with 32 observers in their final training in Suva today.

These observers will now be deployed to various pre-poll centres across the country.

“I’m absolutely confident that the group is ready to perform its observation duties across Fiji. I can also add that they are very excited and very grateful to be given this opportunity to contribute to the development of Fijian democracy.”

Wojciechowski says the MOG will issue a statement on its assessment of pre-polling which will be publicized before Election Day on December 14th.

Pre-polling will begin in various centres across the country from Monday and will continue until Friday.