Objections and appeals open tomorrow

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem [Source: FEO/Facebook]

Members of the public will be able to submit their objections to nominated provisional candidates for the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, November 15th.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says this as the nomination period for provisional candidates closes at midday tomorrow.

“Tomorrow, once the list of candidates have been published, On Tuesday, November 15, you will be able to object to candidates that have been nominated for this election.”

Saneem says the Electoral Commission will approve and publish the procedure tomorrow, to prepare the people interested to submit objections.

He says a party can also appeal for a rejected nomination on Tuesday.

Saneem says any provisional candidate who wishes to withdraw from their nomination has until midday on Tuesday.

The SoE says the candidates’ ball draw will take place either on Thursday or Friday, or it could be on Wednesday if there are no objections and appeals.