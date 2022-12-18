Numbers out for election

A total of 470, 584 votes were cast in this year’s General Election.

3,326 were tagged as invalid votes, while the Central Division as usual recorded the biggest turnout amongst the 693,915 registered voters.

In the Central Division, 197,604 out of the 301,192 of those registered voted.

177,601 voted in the west where there were 258, 030 voters registered.

In the North, 72, 904 voted from the 98, 674 people who were registered.

7,529 postal ballots were received, from the initial 9,916 approved applications.



