Notice of Nomination approved

The Electoral Commission has approved the Notice of Nomination to be published tomorrow.

This after the Electoral Commission held its first meeting following the issuance of the Writ this morning.

The Electoral Commission also discussed its monitoring plan for the 2022 General Election and received an update from the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem in terms of the election operations.

Electoral Commission Chair Mukesh Nand has thanked President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Nand says the Electoral Commission looks forward to deliver a free, fair, and credible 2022 General Election.